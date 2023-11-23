Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $877.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.82. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

