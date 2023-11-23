Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 5,113 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

