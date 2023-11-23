Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PG traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $151.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58. The stock has a market cap of $355.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

