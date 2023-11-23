LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 103 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $104.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,073,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $412.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

