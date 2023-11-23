Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Reduced by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $479.97. The company had a trading volume of 979,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,595. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

