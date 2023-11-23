CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,913,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of CSX worth $1,324,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

