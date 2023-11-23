Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,925 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

GD stock opened at $247.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average is $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

