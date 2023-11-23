Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.54% of United Parcel Service worth $828,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

