Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 161,003 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,483,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,003 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,173,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,883,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,340 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 265,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 177,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 579,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $151,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.21. 118,117,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,600,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

