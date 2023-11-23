Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,708,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 12.62% of Wolfspeed worth $873,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $92.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

