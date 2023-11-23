Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

BURL stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,888. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.30. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

