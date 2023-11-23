MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Raised by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.5% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $29.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,525.00. 448,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,542.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,302.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,272.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

