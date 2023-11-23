First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 425 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,140,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $8.53 on Thursday, reaching $515.60. The stock had a trading volume of 892,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.09. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

