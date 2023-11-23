118,960 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.82. 3,508,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,435. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.