Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,513 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 103,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 763.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

