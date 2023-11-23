PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,014 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,456,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531,483. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.