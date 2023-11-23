Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,659,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.02% of Copart worth $881,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after buying an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,507,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,738,000 after buying an additional 889,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

Copart stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,886. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

