Miramar Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,628,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.80. 1,929,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,772. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

