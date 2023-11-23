O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,316 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $173,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $991.46. 254,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $934.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $935.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

