Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 6,061,585 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,684,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061,585 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Intel by 296.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 160,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 119,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,671,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,882,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,490,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,303,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.