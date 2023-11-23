Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 761,897 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,897 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,821. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

