Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 58 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.99. The company had a trading volume of 871,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $251.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,726 shares of company stock worth $18,642,569 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

