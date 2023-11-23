Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $754,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.59. 2,590,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

