Miramar Capital LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,285 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.9% of Miramar Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

