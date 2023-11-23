Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

EW opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.