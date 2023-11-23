Capital World Investors Sells 3,557,440 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital World Investors lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,240,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,557,440 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.58% of Barrick Gold worth $765,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 12,855,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,850,650. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 541.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

