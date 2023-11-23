Capital World Investors Sells 8,636 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,296,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 9.50% of Regal Rexnord worth $969,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 38.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,144,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.01. The company had a trading volume of 231,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

