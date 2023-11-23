Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,427,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,753,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

