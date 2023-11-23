Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 47,857 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

