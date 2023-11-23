Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.35% of Constellation Brands worth $1,513,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $239.04. 925,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average is $248.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

