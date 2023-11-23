Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,351,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,658,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $411.62. 1,110,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.08 and a 200 day moving average of $377.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $414.97.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

