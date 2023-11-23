Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.56 Billion Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,464 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Synopsys worth $1,557,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Synopsys stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.03. The stock had a trading volume of 600,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $549.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.