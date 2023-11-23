Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,568 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.64% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,088,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $274.27. 1,004,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,856. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

