Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Billion Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of PayPal worth $1,405,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

