Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 122,742 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,742 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 13,128,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,461,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

