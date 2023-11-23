Capital International Sarl Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 84,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $111,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth $269,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATS. TheStreet lowered ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,519. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. Analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

