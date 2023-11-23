Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 685,719 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 685,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.78% of American Tower worth $707,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

