LCM Capital Management Inc Has $280,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.23. 913,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.77 and its 200-day moving average is $350.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

