Capital World Investors Sells 11,084 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,774,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.58% of Chevron worth $1,695,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Chevron by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 85,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.33. 7,217,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

