General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.33. 617,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,442. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.00.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

