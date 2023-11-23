JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $856.59

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.59 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 862 ($10.78). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 852 ($10.66), with a volume of 91,927 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £624.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7,136.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 22.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.59.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

