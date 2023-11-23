Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.34 ($0.09). Totally shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 258,480 shares traded.

Totally Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 735.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.38.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

