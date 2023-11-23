Capital International Sarl Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 11,356,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,096,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

