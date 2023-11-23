Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $567.50

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.50 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 694 ($8.68). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 694 ($8.68), with a volume of 10,925 shares trading hands.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm has a market cap of £388.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3,663.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 573.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 623.90.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 14,736.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,876.80 ($2,348.05). In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,876.80 ($2,348.05). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £852.60 ($1,066.68). Insiders have acquired 1,246 shares of company stock worth $709,748 in the last ninety days. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

