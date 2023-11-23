Capital International Sarl Acquires 1,969 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.05% of ITT worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.80. 395,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,815. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

