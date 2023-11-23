ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ITT traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 395,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,815. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

