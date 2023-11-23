D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

