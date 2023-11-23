Capital International Investors Sells 1,159,483 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,159,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.80% of QUALCOMM worth $1,064,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $127.50. 6,649,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,207. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

