Capital International Inc. CA Has $15.63 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after buying an additional 561,035 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 2,680,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $92.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

