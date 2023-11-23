Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Wolfspeed worth $714,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WOLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

